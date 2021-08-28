MUSOKOTWANE HAS IMPECCABLE CREDENTIALS – VJ

Situmbeko Musokotwane is an excellent appointment and will add value to President HH’s government. He is a consumate professional who believes in the prudent management of public resources. I worked with him in government and is highly respected by local and international financial institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, African Development Bank among many others.

He brings impeccable economic credentials and expertise, which our country desperately needs at this difficult time of cleaning up the economic and financial mess left by the PF government. Congratulations Dr Musokotwane and best wishes going forward. The best alternative to experience is EXPERIENCE.

Dr Vernon J Mwaanga GOEZ

27th August, 2021.