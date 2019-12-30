DR SITUMBEKO Musokotwane has questioned the rationality of Edgar Lungu’s economics of reducing his salary to aid economically inundated citizens.

Dr Musokotwane is the UPND economics and finance committee chairman as well as the opposition’s Liuwa member of parliament.

Between November 2008 and mid 2011, Dr Musokotwane served as Zambia’s finance minister under Rupiah Banda’s government.

Dr Musokotwane argues that salary cuts from senior public employees do not address the real source of the economic misery that Zambians are going through.

On Friday, President Lungu, through his press aide Isaac Chipampe, announced that he was voluntarily cutting his salary.

Alongside that, the President directed the Secretary to Cabinet to cut salaries of non-unionised civil servants as well as some parastatal heads.

President Lungu’s intention, according to Chipampe, is to use the money saved from such an ‘economic strategy’ to assist Zambians who are stressed by the prevailing harsh economic environment.

In a media statement, Dr Musokotwane asked whether or not President Lungu’s government was convinced that the relatively little money thus saved could be distributed to the millions who are starving: “so that they are enabled to afford maize meal?”

“Mr President, how does your solution improve the lives of the people of Zambia? When you cut your salary and those of your senior managers, how will such an act lower the price of mealie meal country wide?” he asked.

“Will it be enough to feed the millions that are near starvation in the Western, Southern, Central, Lusaka and parts of Eastern provinces where there is unprecedented drought-induced famine this past season?”

He also wondered if President Lungu’s ‘economic’ solution would stabilise the exchange rate or lower the electricity tariffs or make electricity available.

“The answer is no,” Dr Musokotwane said.

Dr Musokotwane was also quick to mention that the President could not unilaterally cut salaries for individuals.

“The law does not permit him to do so. However, some money for the same purpose may be gathered by compelling those ministers who remained in office illegally after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 to pay back the benefits that they derived over the period,” he advised.

“The legal judgment for these payments to be made have been in place for years and it just requires political will to be implemented.”

He explained that the biggest cause of the suffering among Zambians now was the debt crisis that had befallen the country.

Dr Musokotwane regretted that nearly the entire national budget was just for paying salaries and debt service.

“Debt service has caused the exchange rate of the kwacha to depreciate and will continue to do so. This is causing misery and it will continue to do so. Debt service has drained away money from the economy, making it hard for business to survive,” Dr Musokotwane explained.

He added that it was clear that the cuts in salaries of government officials would not address such debt servicing-induced problems.

Dr Musokotwane highlighted that there were a few things the government could do to moderate the suffering of people, even as the debt servicing problems remain.

“Once again, here are a few examples: The government should immediately stop enticing councillors from opposition strongholds to resign from their positions thereby causing by-elections. Since 2016, on average, there have been by-elections after every two months. A few have been caused by deaths. The majority, however, have been caused by opposition councillors resigning after being induced to do so by the government,” he said. “Elections are very expensive; they take away resources from more deserving areas like feeding the hungry, providing money for Constituency Development Fund and many other causes.”

Dr Musokotwane also advised on the reduction of government travel, especially presidential trips which are very expensive.

He told the PF government to reconsider the need of existing facilities like the presidential jet, which demands expensive debt service arrangements.

“Put on hold some planned loans for unjustifiably expensive projects such as the Lusaka-Ndola dual highway,” Dr Musokotwane said.

“UPND takes the position that the salary cuts from senior public employees do not address the real source of the economic misery that Zambians are going through. The real source of the problems is the debt crisis and very bad utilisation of the little resources that remain after debt servicing,” he said.

He stressed, however, that as of now, it was pointless to inflict pain, by cutting their salaries, on a few people for no real gain at all.

“At the individual levels, the senior public employees may have running financial commitments based on what they believed were their income streams for the next few years. They may have loans to service or school fees to pay. Why punish them for no social gains?” Dr Musokotwane asked.

He underscored to the President that majority Zambians were “indeed suffering.”

“The most critical type of the suffering is that the cost of living has escalated beyond anyone’s imagination. Over this same period, employees have had minimal increases in salaries and wages,” he said.

“For civil servants this ending year they have had less than 10 per cent of salary increments. In 2020, they will not have any increments at all because there is no such provision in the tight budget.”

Meanwhile, Dr Musokotwane noted that employees in the private sector were also suffering from stagnant salaries and wages, amidst the ever rising cost of living.

“Most of their employers are struggling to keep afloat,” noted Dr Musokotwane.