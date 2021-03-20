Lonely Kambwili gets PF hug

EMBATTLED apologist Chishimba Kambwili has received what could arguably be the best news in his lonely afflictions.

Richard Musukwa, the Patriotic Front national mobilisation chairman has welcomed Kambwili back to the party and forgiven his vile utterances against the organisation and it’s government.

“First and foremost that is what normal people do when they have found that he made a mistake they’re must be magnanimous to apologisie. And we are glad that Kambwili has been magnanimous and has apologised” said Musukwa. “And as you are aware Kambwili is our member, he is our founding member of PF. PF is his home he’s welcome. And it’s like in my father’s house are many mansions so he is basically coming back to where he belongs. He was in the wilderness so he has just come back to his home,” Musuka was quoted as saying by the Daily Revelation.

Musukwa who is also Mines minister has been been further quoted as saying there was nothing wrong with making peace with the President, as “Kambwili was thriving on Information which was not right”, adding that the President had no hard feelings and had embraced him back.

He expressed confidence that Kambwili would be re-adopted to stand in Roan constituency because of the development he had undertaken in working with the people.

©Kalemba