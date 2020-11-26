MUTALE MWANZA COMES UNDER FIRE AFTER POSTING THAT SAYS SHE’S NOT INTERESTED IN VOTING

Media personality Mutale Mwanza has come under fire from her followers after posting that she’s not interested in voting because she couldn’t register due to long queues.

While others are supporting her position, the majority feel her posting was ill timed as it had potential to discourage others from registering as voters.

Here’s Mutale’s full posting:

M-Nation , I want to be brutally honest with you today 😫😫😫

I tried to register to vote at the golf club during the 1st week, but I didn’t manage to because only one person was manning the center & there were too many people.

I haven’t attempted to register again because to be honest , I am not Interested 😭

Is it bad to be “ not interested? “ 😂

Who else is not interested like me ?

😫 Be honest.

Look I will probably change my mind soon, but for now , A saka can’t tenti into a saka !

I can’t interested !!