MUTALE MWANZA: DIAMOND TV ZAMBIA REACTION TO POTYAS INCIDENT

We wish to state our position on one event which transpired at the Personality of the Year Awards on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

This is our preliminary statement as we carry out a full postmortem of the awards ceremony.

We note that of all the nominees of the awards, one individual has injured the cause with which Diamond TV Zambia aims at appreciating outstanding personalities.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate excellence and achievements of individuals in various disciplines via social media.

As the viewers are aware and the public is now alive to the events of the POTYAS, 25 Zambian personalities out of 26 received the awards without any blemish.

We are opposed to the use of the ‘F’ word when Ms Mutale Mwanza received the Most Influential Social Media Personality award as it is inappropriate.

We, therefore, apologise to our guests, the President of the Patriots for Economic Progress, Mr Sean Tembo and the wife, and sponsors of the POTYAS.

We equally apologise to the viewers and social media followers of POTYAS.

This gives Diamond TV Zambia an eye opener into how better the POTYAS can be organized in future.

Please note that the award acceptance speeches were unscripted and Diamond TV Zambia was unaware of the narratives.

As earlier stated, Diamond TV Zambia is carrying out a full postmortem of the events at the POTYAS with the view to administratively deal with the noted short-comings.

We are committed to corrective measures in line with good journalism and media practice of upholding ethics and professionalism.

DIAMOND TV ZAMBIA MANAGEMENT