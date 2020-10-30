Lusaka based media personality Mutale Mwanza, has threatened to sue anyone defaming her on social media over her recently acquired Range Rover vehicle which has become the talk of the day.

Mwanza, says there is nothing sinister for a hard working Zambian woman to purchase an expensive vehicle. She wondered why some people still believe that the only way to live a normal life in Zambia is by being poor unlike working hard and making it in life.

Speaking during a news item aired on Hot FM on 30 October, 2020 and monitored by ZED GOSSIP, Mwanza confirmed that police in Lusaka summoned her and interrogated her for three hours over her vehicles she bought at an exorbitant breath taking amount.

Social media users have been debating on who could be behind the purchase of the luxurious vehicles Ms. Mwanza has been flaunting on social media as birthday gifts.