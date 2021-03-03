MUTALE MWANZA TO GIVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO 2 VULNERABLE GIRLS

She writes:

I am overwhelmed by the response to my previous post and as we celebrate Women’s Day this month, I would like to firstly thank each and every single WOMAN who showed me love & appreciation in my moment of weakness. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to lift up the next woman as much as possible.Thankyou for rocking with me, I promise to do better !

Which is why I have decided to GIVE 2 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO VULNERABLE GIRLS TO STUDY AT CAVENDISH UNIVERSITY.

The Mutale Mwanza Scholarships !

I will take care of Tuition Fees for the entire duration of the programme (except for those in the School of Medicine )

To qualify one :

– must be female

– must have 10 points and below

– must be economically disadvantaged

– must kindly tell me WHY I should pick YOU. Post your story below.

The Deadline is Friday 5th March, 2021

Winners to be announced on Monday 8th March , 2021 on WOMEN’S DAY !

All the best !

Salute the M- army 💣

#MIsANation #CavendishUniversity

#TheMutaleMwanzaScholarships