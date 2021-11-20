Vice President Mutale Nalumango has apologized to Parliament after initially suggesting that the charge of attempted murder facing former Defence Minister Davies Chama was a non-bailable offence.

The vice president was responding to a question by the leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile who wanted to know why the Police have continued to detain suspects for a prolonged period against the President’s pronouncement that no one will be detained for more than 48 hours for bondable offences.

The Vice President said she had consulted and that she was guided by the relevant people that the offence of attempted murder was bailable.

Mrs Nalumango said she was not ashamed to admit the omission.

Mr Chama has been in Police detention for the last six days for a case of attempted murder committed during a by-election in Mulobezhi constituency in 2015.