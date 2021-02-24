Madam Mutale Nalumango brings to the UPND Vice Presidency, a wealth of experience acquired during her exemplary public service in government, as well as in private practice. Mutale represented Kaputa as Member of Parliament during which time she rose to become the Deputy Speaker in Parliament, and also served as Minister of Information.

She joined the UPND in May 2013 and has contributed to the Party’s growth into a robust political party, and now, government-in -waiting. We recall how Mutale Nalumango’s mettle was tested when she and several of colleagues in the party leadership, held the UPND together despite severe state intimidation, when we were falsely charged for treason and incarcerated for 127 days in a maximum prison.

Mutale an ordained Minister in her Church, is a fearless advocate of good governance and an ardent and unrepentant combatant for human rights and civil liberties. We wish her the very best as she, along with all citizens, embarks on her patriotic mission to ensure UPND forms government in August 2021.

HH aka Bally