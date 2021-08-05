05.08.2021
NCHELENGE
UPND ALLIANCE VICE PRESIDENT ENTOURAGE BRUTALLY ATTACKED/ ARRESTED AND DETAINED BY POLICE AND PF CADERS.
The Vice Presidents encourage has been brutally attacked in Nchelenge District.
PF thugs with all manner of weapons while being aided by Police descended on defenceless citizens and accassioned assault.
The Vice President is currently detained at Nachelenge police where alot of UPND members have been injured and detained.
The PF have realised that they no longer have a strongholds as Zambians have decided to change Government.
This is is a developing story…….
More details coming
Issue by
Emmanuel Samapimbi
Presidential Campaign Team Member
Member of media liason in the Vice Presidents office
