Dear Mr. Edgar Lungu,

My heart bled watching a KBN TV clip regarding a female civil servant being harassed on suspicion that she is a UPND supporter. What those thugs did was evil and criminal and must be arrested! Mr. President you must take charge and let the peace we have enjoyed as a country continue.

A civil servant supporting the opposition should not amount to “lock the office and burn the office with her in it”. No! Ba President. I urge you by the mercies of God, stop it.

Dear Zambians and Civil Servants,

We have an opportunity on 12th August 2021 to choose a government that will respect your profession and uphold the Rule of Law!

#HopeAndHelp is coming

#ZambiaForward

Mutale Nalumango

UPND Vice President