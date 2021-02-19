It’s not the running mate who wins an election but the electability of the presidential candidate and the marketability of the party manifesto.

Question who can remember Frederick Chiluba’s vice-president in 1991,A reminder it was Levy Patrick Mwanawasa.

Another question who was Levy Patrick Mwanawasa’s vice-president in 2001,reminder Enoch Kavindele.

If we had to be honest with ourselves what impact did Dr Guy Scott have on Michael Sata’s 2011 victory? And what influence did Inonge Wina have on Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s 2016 controversial victory?

Mutale Nalumango has all the credentials to be Hakainde Hichilema’s running mate and the experience to head business in parliament.

Hakainde Hichilema’s popularity is countrywide and UPND manifesto is accepted by majority of Zambians.HH’s influence and UPND campaign machine is enough to unseat Edgar Chagwa Lungu/Patriotic Front from power.

Mutale Nalumango is the right choice to head the legislature,She has the intelligence and know how in rebuilding trust in government,in restoring sanity in parliament and regaining investor confidence.

Mutale Nalumango is a passionate stateswoman someone who is renowned for patriotism not narcissism.She’s a wholehearted national builder not a halfhearted national abuser,she’s a critical visionary thinker not a smooth politicking talker.She’s what UPND needs to help Hakainde Hichilema to a memorable 12th August 2021 victory..