Vice President Mutale Nalumango has told the National Assembly that the ministerial statement that revealed that North Western Province did not get any project for feeder and township road construction was factual.



According to the ministerial statement presented by the minster of local government early this week, North Western Province had zero projects for feeder and township roads.



The province did not also receive any funding for feeder road contracts.

The statement also revealed that Southern and Western Province Province received the least number of road contracts and funding alike.