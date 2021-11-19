VICE President Mutale Nalumango says the revelation that North Western Province did not receive any feeder road project since 2016 is factual
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has told the National Assembly that the ministerial statement that revealed that North Western Province did not get any project for feeder and township road construction was factual.
Vice president Nalumango said the minister of local government Garry Nkombo was giving a correct picture of the status of road projects as funded by the PF.
According to the ministerial statement presented by the minster of local government early this week, North Western Province had zero projects for feeder and township roads.
The province did not also receive any funding for feeder road contracts.
The statement also revealed that Southern and Western Province Province received the least number of road contracts and funding alike.
Ok, you should now priotise these provinces. Development cannot come equally in all provinces, those that did not get any funding then, they must get now. Pf looked at the needy areas and upnd must look at the needy areas. Otherwise, upnd will be seen to champion tribalism if they continue to complain about lacking of development in the three provinces. Instead of complaining just take development to test areas.