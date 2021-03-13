By Marvin Chanda Mberi

We are made to believe that the recently selected UPND Vice President Madam Mutale Nalumango, an undemocratically elected UPND is still nursing the electoral defeat she suffered from PF which led to her losing the Kaputa Parliamentary seat.

With her immensely fair professional and political experience, and having served as MP, Cabinet Minister and later as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the standard of approach toward national issues expected of her is higher than her boss Hakainde Hichilema who has never served in Government even as a councilor.

The recent interview at a named radio station leaves much to be desired especially that as UPND second in command she is Chief Adviser to her boss.

This is envisaged in the manner which she was handling questions that came from callers who would oppose her.

It was very unfortunate and dissapointing at the same time to hear Ms Nalumango referring to her critics as ‘abatuutu’ and ‘abafontini’ (very backward people).

This crude language is least expected from a seasoned politician and career person of her stature.

Ms Nalumango uttered those words with indignation when she featured on one of a number of local radio stations in Lusaka.

We opine, Nalumango demeaned the very people whom she is begging the votes from so that when she is in power(God fobid) she will insult them more!

Imagine, someone who is merely in opposition coming out strongly with her vocabulary which contained nothing but bitterness and lack of repect for citizens, what would happen if she was in power? We are sure many would be ruled with an iron fist and under pitcot government.

By and large, critism builds individuals and make one to forge ahead and soldier on.

No one has ever succeeded without fair critism and we can safely say the criticism that came from all the callers on the radio programme were sober, respectful and devoid of insults or disrespect.

Additionally, we don’t expect HH’s bitterness to be transmissible to her now vice-president who is a mother of the nation, someone you can seek solace and confort from in time of distress.

We now agree to the English adage, “birds of the feather, flock together”.

HH and his vice president are both bitter and lack regard for the general citizenry.

The good example we can give for free is our calm and soft hearted with a motherly voice, our own vice president her honour Ms Inonge Mutukwa Wina.

Her voice is as tender as a caring mother and her heart is as soft as that of a dove.

We urge Ms Nalumango to emulate the calm and composed of bo Inonge Wina even in the sight of immense provocation from her competitors.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu had no tough time picking her as his Vice President and Running mate.

His Excellency paired himself very well where humbleness and calmness are concerned.

These two servants of the people are indeed peace makers and Godgiven leaders no wonder the majority citizens are looking forward to voting them back in office on 12 August 2021.

You cannot in anyway be a leader out of revenge, envy and bitterness. Noway!

No wonder one of the Catholic clegies said it point black and in no uncertain terms that some leaders needed to be broken down and later be prepared to be leaders.