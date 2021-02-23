Mutale Nalumango United Party for National Development Vice President Biography:

Ms Mutale Nalumango born 1st January 1955, is a decorated secondary school teacher and a renowned stateswoman.

Ms Nalumango has served with patriotism and competence as MMD Kaputa consistency MP from 2001 to 2006 again from 2006 to 2011.

Ms Nalumango served with Prudence and Tolerance as deputy minister of information and deputy speaker in parliament in 2010.

Ms Mutale Nalumango is famous for her clam temperament,her incredible negotiating skills and she’s one of the most glorified intellectuals in Zambian politics.

Ms Mutale Nalumango is expected to add strategic organization and been a disciplinarian she’s expect to maintain discipline across the rank and file of UPND.

Congratulations to Ms Mutale Nalumango.