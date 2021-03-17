MUTATI GOES UNOPPOSED, TO GRACE THE PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT ON BEHALF OF THE OPPOSITION MDC

…as Southern province posts three members to the national executive committee

The Movement for Democratic Change, (MDC) president, Felix Mutati has gone unopposed at the opposition party’s National Peoples’ Conference being held in all 10 provinces of the country using online platforms.

Elias Phiri, the only challenger to Mutati withdrew his candidature last evening, paving path for the former Finance Minister at the presidency this Aufust

MDC has also adopted its Constitution ahead of the polls that National Election Commission Chairperson, Macdonald Chipenzi declared open at 10:55hours.

Chipenzi says each province party is electing three members to the National Executive Committee who will further be appointed to the various positions.

Meanwhile, MDC Secretary General, Lucky Mulusa says his party has walked a fruitful path since its launch with its resolve to vest powers in the people and not in an individual president.

In Southern Province, three people have gone unopposed after filing their papers during the nomination exercise that closed on 12 March 2021.

Regional Commissioner, Kebby Salisimu (with microphone) announced the election of Dr. Godfrey Bbalo, Mary Ngoma and Peter Matubulani to the NEC.

Meanwhile, Mutati has the privilege to nominate thirty-five more people to the committee to fill the gaps that might arise from the conference to elect women, youths and persons with disabilities.