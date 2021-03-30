Mazoka goes for Mwiimbu

UPND founder Anderson Mazoka’s daughter, Mutinta, who was eying the Munali parliamentary seat has now set her eyes southwards, filing to contest the Monze Central seat.

The move has now pitted her against the opposition political party’s bigwig, Jack Mwiimbu, who has held the seat for four consecutive terms.

“Contesting against Mr Mwiimbu, who has served for about 20 years, is a challenge I am willing to take,” she said.

Ms Mazoka said Zambia is a democratic country and that people are free to contest in any constituency -Zambia Daily Mail