MAZOKA’S DAUGHTER FAILS IN HER FATHER’S PARTY AS MWIIMBU WHITEWASH HER

Daughter of UPND founder Anderson Mazoka, Mutinta, has lost the primary adoption elections in Monze Central constituency to incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Jack Mwiimbu.

Mr Mwiimbu is seeking to contest the Monze Central seat for the fifth term. Five others have applied for adoption under the UPND.

She had indicated that competing against Mr Mwiimbu, who has served for 20 years, is not easy but that she was ready to face the challenge.

In Mazabuka Central, incumbent MP Gary Nkombo has also beaten his only opponent, former Bank of Zambia deputy director of procurement Kizzy Moonga, giving him a higher chance of contesting the seat for the fourth time.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail