By Precious Muyunda CIC private Repoerter
Monze Southern Province.
MUTINTA MAZOKA M’MEMBE EYES MONZE CENTRAL
UPND founder Anderson Mazoka’s daughter, Mutinta, who was eying the Munali parliamentary seat has now set her eyes southwards, filing to contest the Monze Central seat under the UPND ticket.
The Monze Central seat seems heated now with six candidates so far successfully filling in papers for nomination.
The six are incumbent MP Jack Mwiimbu, Local Businessman Mizinga Chibbabbuka, Mutinta Mazoka M’membe, while other are Chimuka Habwankuta, Maambo Musute, and Christopher Chibozu.
And speaking to Chikuni Radio after filing in Mrs. Mazoka M’membe explained she change her decision to stand in Munali and go for the Monze seat because Monze constituency lacks much needed proper leadership and representation.
She said she is aware of the many challenges people of Monze are faced like lack of empowerment among the youths and women, water problems and poor road network which she said will be among priorities.
Credit Chikuni Radio
CIC Private Reporter
1. Sorry young lady; politics are not hereditary; this UPND is for everyone, the Mazokas don’t own UPND. We already have our trusted and experienced Jack Mwiimbu.
2. We know that it is the Govt of the day that is responsible for bringing Development and Jack is not in Govt. So long as UPND does not form Govt, even you cannot bring us Development so don’t cheat us – please dont cheat us.
3. Jack Mwiimbu has toiled for that seat for 20 years! You were quiet complicit when your demented pseudo Marxist husband Fred Mmembe and his Post labelled us Bantustans and all sorts of insults.
4. No twakaka swebo; please go and stand on her husband’s party, The Socialist or Marxist Party. Please don’t bring us confusion – this is a Party never associated herself with until now.
5. We want Mwiimbu because we know him and can trust him. Mrs Mazoka in Pemba is enough; so iwe it is a nice try but no! In fact you dont even know anyone in Monze Central so where are you going to start from? Kuno it’s Jack Mwiimbu, period!!