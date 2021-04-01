By Precious Muyunda CIC private Repoerter

Monze Southern Province.

MUTINTA MAZOKA M’MEMBE EYES MONZE CENTRAL

UPND founder Anderson Mazoka’s daughter, Mutinta, who was eying the Munali parliamentary seat has now set her eyes southwards, filing to contest the Monze Central seat under the UPND ticket.

The Monze Central seat seems heated now with six candidates so far successfully filling in papers for nomination.

The six are incumbent MP Jack Mwiimbu, Local Businessman Mizinga Chibbabbuka, Mutinta Mazoka M’membe, while other are Chimuka Habwankuta, Maambo Musute, and Christopher Chibozu.

And speaking to Chikuni Radio after filing in Mrs. Mazoka M’membe explained she change her decision to stand in Munali and go for the Monze seat because Monze constituency lacks much needed proper leadership and representation.

She said she is aware of the many challenges people of Monze are faced like lack of empowerment among the youths and women, water problems and poor road network which she said will be among priorities.

Credit Chikuni Radio

CIC Private Reporter