MUTINTA MAZOKA PREACHES PEACE

She writes…

7 things to keep in mind as we go to the polls next year:

1. Respect everyone’s opinion.

Everyone has their reasons for supporting their candidates, and your reason isn’t more important than theirs.

2. Look at the big picture.

5-10 years can change the course of a country’s history. Vote wisely.

3. Be careful about social media.

Treat news on social media with care before, during and after the election. Make sure you verify sources and be careful of what you share.

4. Learn to be political, not partisan.

Vote your conscience even if your candidate or party doesn’t win. Stand for a principle, don’t vote for or against personalities. Put Zambia first.

5. We’re all in this together.

Whichever party is in power can never replace hard work and determination; we ALL have to work together to build a better Zambia. What happens next year affects all of us.

6. Prepare yourself for the results.Condition your mind, the election could go either way.

7. Zambia is bigger than any political party or government.

This election is about Zambia, and not one party or one politician. There is more to life than an election.

Let’s stand united, irrespective of our political differences, to better our country after August 12, 2021.

One Zambia, One Nation.