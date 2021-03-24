MUZ JUSTIFIES ITS MOVE TO SPEARHEAD THE “ECL MINERS’ EMPOWERMENT” PROGRAMME

By Chileshe Mwango

The Mine Workers Union of Zambia –MUZ- has justified its move to spearhead the “ECL Miners’ Empowerment” Programme.

In a memo released recently by MUZ Milling Company, Shimaini Investment Limited trading as MUZ Milling Company has been commissioned to distribute 25kg bags of breakfast mealie meal to both MUZ and National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) members.

However, this move has been received with mixed reactions, majority of which have accused the two mine workers union of being used as political tools for campaigns by the Patriotic Front especially that the empowerment is called the “ECL Miners Empowerment”.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, MUZ president Joseph Chewe has advised the public to focus on the motive of the empowerment Programme saying whoever responds to the plight of miners like the president has done would be identified by the union.

Mr. Chewe explains that a lot of miners are undergoing a lot of challenges hence the response by the president and the trade unions.

