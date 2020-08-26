MVUNGA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ACHIEVE LUNGU’S SHORT TERM POLITICAL GOALS – PROFESSOR MBOLELA

Below is the analysis sent exclusively to Daily Revelation by Professor Cecil Mbolela, an adjunct Professor for Money, Banking and Financial Markets, currently working for the USA Central Bank

Analysis of the IMF statement on Zambia – Appointment of BoZ Governor.

In response to the firing of Dr. Kalyalya and appointment of Mr. Christopher Mvunga as the new Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor, on August 24, 2020, the IMF issued the following statement:

“We note the change in leadership at the Bank of Zambia before the end of the previous Governor’s mandate. The macroeconomic stability that most developing countries have enjoyed in recent years has greatly relied on the much-improved effectiveness and increased independence of central banks. It is imperative that central banks’ operational independence and credibility is maintained, particularly at this critical time when economic stability is threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without credible institutions and sound policies, sustained economic growth and much needed improvements in living standards will not be possible.”

In my view, there are four reasons why the IMF issued the statement:

We are in the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore all nations, developed and developing economies are nearly in recession, central banks are focusing on providing liquidity to corporations and small business owners to mitigate effects of COVID-19 (avoid layoffs), stabilize the economy and aid the recovery of the economy.

Priority is to stabilize the economy and not changing central bank leadership.

Zambia is in the process of restructuring its debt and therefore accountability and transparency at BoZ is goodwill for IMF for any new debt to be granted.

The qualifications for the new BoZ Governor Mr. Christopher Mvunga are questionable to stir Zambia out of its fiscal policy mess (debt), later on implement sound proven monetary policy.

Why Change BoZ leadership before mandate expires?

The Governor of the BoZ who is the head of the central banking system, and also the active executive officer of the monetary policy and financial stability of the nation, is appointed by the president to serve at the president’s will. Meaning the president can terminate the services of the Governor at will.

The first thing the IMF noted was that President Edgar Lungu made leadership changes at BoZ before the end of Dr. Kalyalya’s mandate. Why is this important to note? All economies of the world have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore every head of the central bank is basically working on policies to stabilize the economy, and lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the jobless via stimulus packages.

Additionally, Zambia is in the midst of restructuring its debt and I am sure the IMF and Dr. Kalyalya were in talks and established rapport with each other. For the debt restructuring to go on, the IMF will need assurance that the new appointed BoZ Governor, Mr. Mvunga will be free to conduct monetary policy from President Lungu’s dictates. This will be tough to sell, because Zambia is in debt because of the treasury’s failure to uphold sound fiscal policies, and the new BoZ Governor, Mr. Mvunga was deputy at the treasury (Ministry of Finance).

I am guessing that IMF would have reserved issuing a statement if the new BoZ Governor is someone they have heard of and respect in international financial institutions (IMF and World Banks) and central banking systems. Central banking and certainly working on monetary policy are like belonging to an exclusive club, where everyone is trained by the best and brightest of this world, and everyone knows each other. In the case of Mr. Mvunga, he may be a star in Zambia but going by the IMF’s statement you know the man is unknown and not perceived to be independent of President Lungu’s political influence.

In central banking circles, to use the analogy of aviation, the appointment of Mr. Mvunga as head of BoZ, is like appointing a person with zero pilot qualifications and experience to fly a commercial plane and transport passengers to their destination expecting the pilot to navigate the unpredictable turbulences. Kaunda had his own economic turbulence in 1973 when the massive increase in the price of oil followed by a slump in copper prices and a diminution of export earnings sank Zambia’s economy.

Mr. Mvunga with zero qualifications and experience in monetary policy and with economies still on halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is ill prepared to deal with the next economic disaster, and you know this PF monetary experiment will nose dive and end in a disaster!

Why Central Bank autonomy is good

During the Kaunda era, driven by an appetite to consolidate power, the lines between government and central banking were blurred, whereby in 1986 Zambia had the second highest debt of any nation under the sun, relative to its gross domestic product (GDP). As part of debt restructuring, the IMF told Kaunda to remove food subsidies, resulting in the prices of basic foodstuffs to skyrocket, sparking riots and disorder, hence the beginning of the end for Kaunda.

It should also be noted that there were nine (9) BoZ Governors from 1964 to 1990 when Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) took over from the United National Independence Party (UNIP). The average Governor’s term of mandate was about 2 years, which is a higher turnover compared to heads of central banks in developed nations.

When President Fredrick Chiluba took over power from President Kaunda, the mission of the central bank under Governor Jacques Bussieres (1990-1992), shifted to achieving and maintaining prince control and creating sustainable economic growth, replacing the United National Independence Party (UNIP)’s price control through subsidies. Central bank autonomy was noticeable and upheld, under MMD, in as far the appointed Governors under MMD, were free to craft and implement monetary policies irrespective of the leaders who appointed them.

This explains why the longest serving BoZ Governor, Dr. Caleb Fundanga (2002-2011) occurred under the auspices of MMD. Dr. Fundanga spent a good time of his career crafting and executing the MMD’s new government’s priorities started by Fredrick Chiluba, continued by Levy Mwanawasa through Rupiah Banda, for the restoration of economic future growth and employment to the Zambian economy. Dr. Fundanga’s mandate was terminated before expiring when Patriotic Front (PF) took over power from MMD, and since then under PF, marriage between government and central banking has been an experimenting project.

So, the IMF statement expressed in stronger terms that central banks should ‘maintain independence and credibility’ for any chance of sound monetary policy to have any effect on the economy. So why is not politicizing BoZ good for Zambia?

Government and politicians know voter preferences and would pursue short-term polices to win elections, but after elections, if the economy sinks, it is okay because things will sort themselves the next election cycle. On the other hand, central bankers tend to be tougher on policies (budget) because of the long-term damage inflation can do to the economy, and how higher inflations, can actually cause prices of commodities to rise quickly and uncontrollably.

For central bankers, independence from political influence is not only good for controlling inflation but also good for the overall performance of the economy past every presidential term and election cycle.

Immediate effect of appointment of new BoZ Governor

If the IMF statement calls out ‘credibility and independence’ as causes for concern, the business communities, investors and credit rating agencies will by default conclude that the government of President Lungu will continue to make poor decisions about monetary policy, in the same way they have made poor decisions around fiscal policy (unsustainable debt). If the IMF and its partners do not have confidence in the new marriage between BoZ Governor, Mr. Mvunga and President Lungu, expect inflation to rise (printing and creating money for PF), government spending to skyrocket, confidence in the kwacha to go down, and overall economic growth to stagnate.

Certainly, despite contracting the French firm, Lazard Freres Gestion to restructure Zambia’s debt, and aid Zambia from becoming Africa’s first sovereign to default during the COVID-19 pandemic, the appointment of Mr. Mvunga has tested IMF’s goodwill for Zambia, and it should not come as surprise to anyone if no new debt is issued from IMF despite the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. And if no new debt is issued by IMF, wouldn’t the $5 million paid to Lazard Freres Gestion a waste of tax payers money?

How Can BoZ achieve independence?

Like all other branches of government namely the executive, judiciary and legislature to achieve their own set goals, they have to be free of political influence and control. For BoZ to be truly free of political influence, the central bankers should be allowed freedom to determine how best to pursue monetary policy based on science (data) and in collaboration with other international financial organizations (IMF and World Bank) and central bank partners, for the long-term goals independent of the incumbent government’s short-term political appetite to win elections.

Just like once a year the minister of finance appears before parliament to present the nation’s budget, in the framework of transparency and accountability, BoZ Governor should be required at least once a year to appear before parliament to explain clearly why BoZ’s short-term and long-term monetary policy goals align with the government’s fiscal policy. Anyone who has flown in a commercial plane knows the importance of having a solid qualified and experienced pilot to get passengers to their destination. While flying and especially during turbulences, pilots keep passengers informed (transparency). So, why are BoZ Governors not mandated to inform parliament of their actions?

Conclusion

President Lungu has the authority to fire and hire anyone he deems to serve as BoZ Governor. And anyone appointed as BoZ Governor gets the job knowing that they could be fired at will. Going by the statement of the IMF on the firing of Dr. Kalyalya and appointment of Mr. Mvunga, clearly the appointment has raised more concerns not only in Zambia but also among the international financial community.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still upon us, economies are on lockdown and some in recessions and therefore, central bank’s priority has not been to change top leadership, but coordinate stimulus responses and plan for economic recovery. And if any change of leadership at central bank (BoZ) is warranted, the appointment should go to a person qualified and experienced like a commercial pilot-one trained to fly the plane is all sorts of weather conditions.

Mr. Mvunga as deputy at the treasury has not helped manage Zambia’s fiscal policy or else Zambia would not be restructuring its debt. To give the BoZ top position to a man who has run the debt show to now run the money show, ultimately responsible for Zambia’s monetary policy, is to perpetuate the public narrative that the appointment is for achieving short-term political goals for President Lungu’s re-election bid, and not for the long-term overall economic good

Cecil Nsambila Mbolela is a Zambia American, works for the USA Central Bank and is an adjunct professor of Money, Banking and Financial Markets. He is also the founder of the Zambia Diaspora Affairs, an NGO whose mission is to promote socio-economic, cultural, trade, business to business investment and educational opportunities for Zambia.