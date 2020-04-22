SENIOR citizen Joe Mwale alleges that he has a damning dossier against Chitimukulu, the paramount chief of the Bemba people.

He says what he knows about the paramount traditional leader borders on a foreign power and that he is set to expose him.

Meanwhile, Mwale notes that once he shares what he knows about Chitimukulu, senior chief Mukuni of Southern Province will realise that: “he was backing a wrong horse.”

Over the past few days, Chitimukulu has dominated in the media over what he could have said, not said, meant or not meant on Kasama radio, in Northern Province, about the voting pattern of the Bemba people.

Other people have denounced Chitimukulu as having made ‘tribal remarks’ while others are defending him that he only encouraged Bembas to vote en mass, like the way the people of Southern Province do.

To join Chitimukulu’s critics, on the aforesaid issue, Mwale called The Mast on Monday.

He said senior chief Mukuni of Livingstone, Kazungula and Zimba districts defended Chitimukulu’s statement because of not being aware about the paramount chief’s stance.

“But out of respect, I said let me not engage my royal highness, senior chief Mukuni, in the media and seem as if I’m rebuking him. I’m very close to senior chief Mukuni and I have been very close to him for many years. I have got a cordial relationship with senior chief Mukuni,” Mwale stressed.

“There are certain things that senior chief Mukuni is not aware of, about Chitimukulu, which if I had to spill the beans, the whole country will be in shock of what Chitimukulu is all about.”

Once Chitimukulu had made the remarks on Kasama radio, and they went viral, senior chief Mukuni on April 13 issued a statement to the effect that Mwinelubemba was misunderstood.

But Mwale countered.

“If I had to reveal something about Chitimukulu, the whole country will rise against him. There’s something that I have, with tangible evidence, about his plans and if I were to expose him…. One day I’ll expose him and the whole country will have to know the true character of Chitimukulu. It’s something serious but I’ll keep it for another day,” Mwale promised.

“I’ll expose him and say ‘this is you, this is what you said to me and not anybody else.’ What he said is very serious and involves a foreign power. He said it and the witness I have is that foreign power.”

He stressed that what Chitimukulu ‘could have said’ was: “serious and it could in fact end up at the ICC (International Criminal Court).”

“But I’m keeping it for another day. A day of reckoning will come when he will be exposed. I don’t want to engage with his royal highness senior chief Mukuni in the public but I’ll meet him. He doesn’t know what I know about Chitimukulu,” said Mwale.

“When I tell senior chief Mukuni and give him the evidence that ‘this is the real Chitimukulu, the one you were defending’, that’s when he will realise that he was backing a wrong horse.”