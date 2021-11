MWALITETA EXPRESSES INTEREST FOR KABWATA CONSTITUENCY

FORMER Kafue MP Obvious Mwaliteta has declared interest in contesting the Kabwata Parliamentary seat which fell vacant after the death of Mr Mkandawire.



Mwaliteta who is UPND Lusaka Province Chairman settled in Kabwata after leaving Kafue in 1984 and lived there until 2011 when he was adopted to contest the Kafue Parliamentary seat.