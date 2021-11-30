MWALITETA ON FACT FINDING MISSION AS HE PAYS A PROMPT VISIT IN MARKETS AND BUS STATIONS

……..As he called upon the police to bring Sanity in trading places without segragation.

UPND Lusaka Provincial Chairperson Hon Obvious Mwaliteta today made a prompt visit at town center market where he interacted with marketeers who expressed happiness for his visit.

Marketeers indicated that despite having low business but they were happy for the peaceful environment they were trading on. They indicated that since the New Dawn government, there have been no thuggery and harassment.

Hon Mwaliteta then proceeded to town center police post where he was briefed on how the market has been operating and the police officer in_charge indicated that there have been peaceful in the markets and that every stakeholder is involved in the operation of the market to provide sanity.

And UPND Lusaka Provincial Chairperson Hon Obvious Mwaliteta encouraged the officer in charge never to get intimidated in enforcing the law and order regardless of who is behind the wrong doing.

He made his visit immediately after his radio appearance at Phoenix FM were some callers made some allegations that town center market and other places were being run by cadres who were harrassing people.

Mr Mwaliteta has indicated that he will continue with his fact finding mission in markets in order to make sure that the pronouncement made by the republican president his excellence Mr Hakainde Hichilema to stop cadrism in markets and bus stations is being implemented.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM