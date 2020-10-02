MWANA MAYADI HAS BEATEN HIS BROTHER AND HE IS IN UTH

To be honest with you, my mind is switched off from everything else, I am just waiting for time to fly out to go and see my wife and daughter, so I will not engage in their family issues.

I am told Bamwana Mayadi are fighting over the estate of their father and the younger one was beaten by the big bully. I am told he is recovering in UTH. How I wish I can revenge for him by beating this big bully.

But my wife has told me not to get involved and I think she is right. So, I will watch from the terraces on how the story develops.

I would have said a lot like he did when he heard that my wife has left me, but I am more mature than him and I listen to the counsel of my wife.

Let me enjoy my cappuccino, as I wait for time to pass away.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!