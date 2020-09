Jonas Shakafuswa wrote…

“Mwanawasa did not pursue Hichilema because of ethnicity”- Katele Kalumba

Most stupid statement I have ever seen. Mwanawasa never pursued Hakainde because there was nothing against Hakainde then worth pursuing. Definitely not for foolish political expediency. He went after those who plundered the economy and stole from the Zambian people. People should be careful when insulting Mwanawasa. For us Bene Mukuni and Lambas can make a very ethnic decision on the next election.