Barotseland Broadcasting network wrote…

MWANDI BRE KUTA REJECTS BILL 10

The Barotse Royal Establishment in Mwandi Kuta of his Royal Highness senior chief Inyambo yeta who is incharge of Mwandi, Sesheke and Mulobezi districts, have refused to support the bill 10 amendment.

Zambia’s Nominated MMD/PF member of parliament Rafael Nakachinda with his group went all the way to Mwandi to engage the Kuta so that they persuade their children (UPND Member of parliament for Mwandi, Sesheke and independent Mulobezi ) but they Kuta which welcomed them peacefully told them that they can not support something that does not have the heart for Barotseland.

Mwandi Kuta Acting Lyashimba told the Nakachinda group that the bill was evil and not supported in Barotseland.

