MWANDI MP & OTHERS ARRESTED

Mwandi Member of Parliament, Sililo Mutaba, Council Chairperson, Lubinda Nyawya and three UPND officials have been arrested in Mwandi for alleged assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 3 others are Chris Mutafela, Lubinda Siyandwa and In’utu Mutelo.

The Mwandi lawmaker and others have since been released on Police bond after being warned and cautioned and are expected to appear in court on September 3rd 2020.

Upon his release Mr. Mutaba called on the party members to remain united.

The five are accused of assaulting recent past UPND District Chairperson, George Simulilo last Thursday August 27, 2020.