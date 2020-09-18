MWANSABOMBWE AND LUKASHYA A BLESSING.

By Anthony Bwalya

I personally did not expect a different kind of result from the just ended by-elections in the Northern region.

For me, the results have yielded the right kind of positivity in highlighting the following:

1. Enthusiasm of the electorate towards the party ahead of 2021

2. The commitment of party sympathizers, both within and outside of the country, to mobilize resources for the party

3. The organizational weaknesses that must be dealt with within the party

President Hakainde Hichilema has done his part.

The people continue to do their part.

But now the party must do its bit.

The election next year will NOT be about the party but the country and its people. Therefore, the only loyalty available must be to the country and its people.

I do not agree that HH should be put in a position where he has to ask certain people occupying certain influencial positions in the party, to stand aside and support and work alongside a new team to ensure we secure nothing but a victory for this country and its people next year.

A candid review of ALL key party positions must be undertaken, alongside results and RECOMMENDATIONS.

This review must be made available to President HH soonest so that he can use it as a basis for reforming the core team ahead of 2021.

Zambians CANNOT afford another 5 years under the Patriotic Front (PF).

No one can.

Thank you Lukashya.

Thank you Mwansabombwe.