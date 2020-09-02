CIVIL litigation and international human rights lawyer Elias Munshya says it does not make sense for the government to heap their privatisation ‘faeces’ on Hakainde Hichilema who has never served in any government.

Responding to allegations of improper conduct leveled against the UPND leader which is said to have taken place during the country’s privatisation era in the late 1990s, Munshya, a Canada based Zambian lawyer, said no one would fall for such cheap propaganda.

“Inkongole muli Mwanawasa balitwelela inkongole abasungu abati (During the Mwanawasa era, the western world cancelled our debts, they said) let this poor country start afresh…. Twatampako nokucita build, nama reserves Ruphia Banda asha. Pali Ba Sata tatwalande sana balilwele. Nomba ilyo aba balipo, nomba kufwaya uwakubepesha (We started building up reserves, and Rupiah Banda left them. We will not talk about Mr Sata because he was sick. But the current regime is looking for someone to blame,” Munshya said in a video recording where he mostly spoke in Bemba.

“Bayasenda na bantu bambi ati iyo nomba sonteni HH (Hakainde Hichilema), ati ni HH uwaibile. Nomba umuntu ushacitapo serve in any government, HH tacitapo serve in any government so kuti batweba shani ati ewaiba icuma ca calo (They have organised people to point at HH, saying it’s HH who stole. But someone who has never served in any government, how can they tell us that he is the one that stole the country’s wealth) and he is the one responsible for our current situation?”

He said Zambians knew who messed up and would not believe the lies and propaganda against Hichilema.

“Kaili mwebaleteka, mwayamba ukusonta umbi! Mwanya elo nomba mwayamushinga amafi ati eunyele! Naifwe tusumine muli ubo ubufi ati cacine aya amafi yakwa Hakainde! Tusumine, kwati tatutontonkanya? Mwebaleumfwa amanone nimwe mweka, indeke isho mulekongola imwe nomba ubushiku bwalelo ati ni Hakainde, elo naifwe tusumine (You are in leadership but you start pointing fingers at another person. You defecate then you smear excrement on that person, that he is the one responsible. And you expect us to believe in that lie, that indeed this is Hakainde’s excrement; we should believe as if we don’t think? You alone are enjoying, you have been borrowing planes on your own, but today you are saying it’s Hakainde and you expect us to believe?)” asked Munshya.