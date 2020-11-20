Yona Musukwa writes…

Mwebantu, where is Dr. Canisius Banda?

When he left UPND, he left with a bang. He was all over doing interviews, being given space especially on ZNBC and other PF media houses like the Daily Nation. And suddenly, he went quiet, very quiet. From Vice President of UPND to a nobody. PF exploited him politically and left him to dry.

What can we learn from this?

Young politicians, always avoid being used or playing to the gallery. Let your political conviction be your guide. Once you allow yourself to be used, you become like bubblegum, as soon as ka sweet is finished, they spit you out to dry. You become a political condom for everyone to use, once they “liliz” they throw you away.