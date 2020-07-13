CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says he is willing to apologise to Vice-President Inonge Wina and the Speaker of the National Assembly provided Wina retracts and apologises for framing the opposition over the gassing episode in the country.

In February this year, Mweetwa said it was “shameful and shallow” for Vice-President Wina to insinuate that gassers could be agitating for regime change.

Following his refusal last Friday to apologise to the Vice-President Wina for that remark, several groupings have been garnered to condemn the UPND deputy spokesperson.

But Mweetwa told The Mast before addressing a press briefing in Choma that he found it a misnomer Speaker Patrick Matibini’s statement that for record’s sake he had refused to apologise to Vice-President Wina.

“I say so because the whole point of order was standing on the leg of the allegation that what I said at Diamond TV had brought the name of the institution of Parliament and the decorum of the House into disrepute. And anybody who apologises on the floor of the House actually apologises to the whole House. You don’t apologise to an individual,” he said. “But how come this time I should be asked to apologise to an individual on the floor of the House? I can make that apology if I had done anything defamatory, for instance, I would be required to go and use the same medium to apoloigise. I would go to Diamond TV to apologise because that is the same medium I had used. So how can anyone ask me to apologise to someone on the floor of the House? The apology was supposed to be to the House for bringing the House into disrepute, which in fact I did not do.”

Mweetwa said all he did was to state that the Vice-President lied to the nation when she said the opposition was behind the gassing to push for regime change.

Mweetwa said the energy people demonising him should have been used on condemning the lies about gassing and the burning of City Market, which the Vice-President said was the work of the opposition.

“I am willing to apologise to Her Honour the Vice-President, to the Parliament of Zambia and to Mr Speaker. I am also willing to apologise to the whole country only on one condition that the Vice-President should apologise for lying to the nation, misinforming Parliament and the nation that gassing was the work of the opposition agitating for regime change because such a statement was highly inflammatory to say some people wanted to remove a constitutionally elected government by unlawful means of gassing. That statement in fact qualifies to be a criminal offence in one of our laws,” he said.

Mweetwa said the immunities of parliamentarians were to the extent that what they say was factual and truthful.

He said what Vice-President Wina did was criminal to state that she was aware the opposition wanted to remove the government of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu using illegal means of gassing.

“That gassing people lost life, it’s not child’s play. It is something that Zambians are asking for answers, so no one should trivialise gassing, we want answers,” Mweetwa said.

He said the Vice-President issued a false and alarming statement, which was a criminal offence.

Mweetwa said the gassing issue would never be wished away.

“It’s just that coronavirus discussion has taken centre stage, otherwise we will be back to gassing,” he said.

Mweetwa said livestock minister Nkandu Luo had asked him to apologise to the Vice-President because he was a young man and she was an elderly woman.

He said to invoke a gender discourse around what the Vice-President said about gassing was misplaced.

Mweetwa said when she said the opposition were carrying out the gassing, she did not say she was speaking as a woman.

“She was speaking as the Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia. And when I responded to her and said what I said about what she had said, I was responding to the Vice-President of Zambia. I don’t look at Her Honour the Vice-President in the execution of her functions as a woman. I look at her as a leader. She is my Vice-President and when I respond to her, I respond also as a leader who is elected by the good people of Choma Central,” he said. “And when I respond, I don’t respond to her as a man, I don’t respond to her as a young man. I respond to her as a member of parliament. So for Professor Luo to demean me by saying I am a young man, I must not talk to an elderly woman like that, is in fact discriminatory to the young people contrary to what she said that what I said would discourage women participation in politics.”

Mweetwa said it was Prof Luo who was now attacking young people that they cannot participate fully in the country’s governance.

He urged Prof Luo not to use age to shut out young people from talking.

Mweetwa said if one knew they were elderly, they should behave in a manner an elderly person behaves so that they are respected in accordance with their age.

“If an elderly person misbehaved like a child, people are likely to look at that person in that manner, that is how it is in society, that if you want to be respected as an elderly person, respect yourself first,” Mweetwa said. “So if you want to lie as an elderly person, you will be reminded that you are a liar and to begin to run around and hide behind age won’t work.”

He said he found worrisome Prof Luo’s attempt to hide Vice-President Wina’s lie over gassing behind age and gender.

“The Vice-President has called this upon herself,” he said.

Mweetwa said usually when asked a question during the Vice-President’s question time in Parliament, because she is unrestrained, she always wants to pander in the wilderness of politics and uses the platform to politic the same way she did over gassing.

“She was politicking because she knew we as opposition had nothing to do with gassing and when we use politics to respond to her then Prof Luo says ‘no, she is an elderly woman! This will discourage women’. There is no gender connection here,” he said.

Mweetwa said he stands for gender equality, women empowerment and participation in politics but does not stand for lies.

“Prof Luo is now trying to authenticate a notion that when you are a woman you have a passport to lies, that when you are a woman and you are in leadership you have an unfettered franchise, a right and passport to misinform the nation, to lie in broad daylight and be protected when you are questioned about your lies, you should be protected because you are a woman,” Mweetwa said. “I find that completely abhorrent and absurd because it is contrary to her assertions; it is actually her who is objectifying the Vice-President as a woman in a milieu where we are looking at the Vice-President as a leader.”

Mweetwa said Prof Luo was trying to promote a notion that women were always disadvantaged in society, a view he does not subscribe to.

He said women should be viewed equally as men.

“When you are a liar, you are a liar. When you lie about gassing, you are a liar about gassing, no two ways about it. We are not performing African traditions and etiquette at Parliament or in leadership. We are there to perform politics in accordance with the laws governing the country,” Mweetwa said.

He said tradition demands that elders should not lie because it erodes their decorum.

Mweetwa told Prof Luo that he had a mandate of the people of Choma to stand for truth and trying to malign him on account of age was offensive, discriminatory and unacceptable.

Mweetwa said he respects Vice-President as a woman and that in her he sees his own mother.

Meanwhile, Mweetwa condemned the political violence witnessed in Mufulira where residents beat up violent PF cadres.

“On behalf of all member of parliament representing Southern Province, we wish to declare Southern Province a violence free area and that all Zambians, Bowman Lusambo, GBM, anybody are all free to be anywhere in Southern Province. We believe in Zambia. Whereas some people are declaring certain places as no go areas, Southern Province is a go area for all Zambians,” said Mweetwa.