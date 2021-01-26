MWEMBESHI CONSTITUENCY INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HINTS PLANS TO JOIN POLITICAL PARTY

…confident of retaining his seat this year

Mwembeshi Constituency Independent Member of Parliament, Jamba Machila is confident of retaining his seat as he declares himself ready to stand in the 12 August 2021 General Elections.

In an exclusive interview with Byta FM News, Machila discloses that he is not standing as an independent in this year’s polls, but he did not immediately state which party he is aligning with.

He boasts of not having a competitor in his constituency, adding that voters in Mwembeshi still want him on the job.

Machila adds that he remains a trade mark in Mwembeshi because of what he has done for them, without giving specifics.

However, a contender for Mwembeshi seat, Kelvin Toloko says the people have woken up and want to work with the government of the day.

Toloko, who is aspiring for adoption under the ruling Patriotic Front, (PF), says he is resolved to improving agriculture, health facilities and the road network in the district for farmers to transport their farm produce .

He is confident of unseating Machila and ushering the PF into Mwembeshi