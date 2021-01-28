Musenge apologises to Lungu, PF – says he’s ready to be an ordinary member
MWENYA Musenge has apologised for his “unpalatable” sentiments aimed at President Edgar Lungu and Patriot Front during his time as National Democratic Congress (NDC) secretary general.
The jobless former Copperbelt minister says he is now ready to work with the PF as an ordinary member.
Musenge rejoined the ruling party yesterday after being expelled alongside NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili in 2017 for gross misconduct.
Following their expulsions, Musenge and Kambwili formed NDC but their comradeship soon crumbled leading the former’s expulsion.
As Musenge returned “home”yesterday,
he declared his readiness to be an ordinary member of the ruling party.
Before yesterday, Musenge was a secretary general of a little known political party, Agenda for Human Development (AHD).
He announced that all members of the same AHD met and decided to rejoin the ruling party, saying there was less time for AHD to mobilise members ahead of the August general elections.
Musenge said AHD decided to go back to PF because of the leadership that President Edgar Lungu had shown on so many issues affecting the nation.
He said in as much as the country was not being managed properly, he feels the PF had the potential to revive the nation.
And welcoming Musenge to PF an a ceremony in Kitwe, mobilization chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba aka GBM said the Zambian economy under PF has been well managed and performing well compared to other countries.
Njala yawanyopola, this is what is called politics of the belly so what do you expect from such people who can,t feed for themselves? Starting keeping chickens in your backyard. Like that you lose respect baba.
Mr Musenge why can you not choose to be an ordinary Zambian instead of and Ordinary PF member, a party that has chosen to be on the opposite side of Zambians, are you ready to sink with it in the next few months, If I were you, or if I were your close relative, the advice would have been that it is better to be on the side of Zambians and not on the side of PF, PF is anti Zambian that’s why they prefer using foreigners is doing everything like looting natural resources, rigging, voters etc and you choose to be with them, WHAT IS YOUR MOTIVATION
Not surprising. This man has been in the pocket of PF for a longtime. He was first used to create confusion in NDC and have it deregistered, which he failed through court appeals. Look closely, Sinkamba paid for the money that he owed the treasury together with that of Kampyongo! It is possible there people strategically positioned within PF that have been footing his bills. We need to open our eyes and see through these criminals activities.