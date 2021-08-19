Former Copperbelt Minister and PF Member Mwenya Musenge has for the second time ditched the PF and rejoined the Akafumba led National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) which is in an alliance with the incoming ruling UPND party.

Speaking at a presser this morning, Mr. Musenge said the PF party structure did not receive him with open arms when he rejoined the movement in February earlier this year.

Mr. Musenge said he has decided to rejoin the AKafumba led NDC as a way to support the president elect Hakainde Hichilema.

He added that it would be foolish to remain in the PF and continue facing challenges when he can contribute to the development of the nation by rejoining the NDC which is in an alliance with the UPND.