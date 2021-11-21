For Immediate Realease

HONOURABLE MWENYA MUSENGE IS THE NEW NDC PRESIDENT

Lusaka 21:11:21

Following the appointment of former NDC President Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba as permanent secretary administration under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security by the republican President, and according to the party constitution, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) UPND Alliance called for an urgent central committee meeting which was held in Lusaka today, and the following changes have been made.

The former CEO of the party Mwenya Musenge is the new party President and his Vice President is Professor Atanga who before his appointment was NDC Chairperson Incharge of Higher Education.

The party central committee has also appoitned James Wamunyima to act as the secretary general of the party, who will be deputized by Dr Paul kakunta Mbulo as secretary general political and Tizifa Mwanza secretary general administration.

The changes were announced this afternoon by the presidential Sporksperson George Sichula at a press briefing held at four pillars lodge in Lusaka.

During the presser ,Mr Sichula was flanked by NDC Media Director Emmanuel Malite, NDC acting party Sporksperson Thula Timar Shaba and Copperrbelt deputy provincial Chairman Reagan Kachingwe.

Issued by: NDC Media Department