MWENYA MUSENGE PAYS COURTESY CALL ON PF COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN MCC NATHAN CHANDA*

…as Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda MCC encourages all those who left the party to come back and write re-admission letters to the party through the SG.

Luanshya 30th January 2021

Former NDC Party Secretary Hon Mwenya Musenge on Thursday led a team of ex NDC members in paying a courtesy call on PF Copperbelt Province Chairman Nathan Chanda at his office.

Mr Musenge made a trip to Luanshya following his announcement to re-join the mighty PF Party on Tuesday this week and was received at an event in Kitwe by PF Mobilisation Vice National Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Hon Musenge who is also former Copperbelt Minister and President of Agenda for Human Development party was grateful to MCC Chanda for the works on the Copperbelt.

“Chairman, I appreciate the good works you are doing in uniting the PF Party on the Copperbelt Province. You have made the party here grow and become attractive. You are really a good servant of President Edgar Lungu and the PF Party,” said Mr Musenge.

Mr Musenge was accompanied by Mr Ackson Simwizye who stated that experience is the best teacher.

” We left PF party and joined NDC party. We have gone everywhere looking for political stability but we have to understand that PF and President Lungu provide unmatched leadership,” echoed Mr. Simwiza.

In welcoming the delegation to his office, MCC Chanda described the decision by Hon Musenge as wise and long overdue.

” I am happy that the engagements and meetings we have been having have finally yielded positive results.

I want to urge you all that left PF party that you should emulate Hon Musenge and come back home because this is your home and no place is better than home. Just feel free by writing to the Secretary General for re admission in the party using the same platform when you left.. and work with the the structures.

In my Father’s house are many mansions,” Mr Chanda said.