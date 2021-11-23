By Leah Ngoma and Lukundo Nankamba

National Democratic Congress-NDC- faction leader Mwenya Musenge says he is willing to leave the party presidency to faction leader Saboi Imboela if it is proven that she will make a better party president.

Mr Musenge who has extended an olive branch to members of the Saboi imboela led faction says he is ready for dialogue and reconciliation and will give up the presidency should Ms. imboela prove that she can run the party.

And speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of Phoenix FM let the people talk program this morning, Mr Musenga who was recently appointed as NDC leader following the appointment of its leader josephs Akafumba as permanent secretary for home affairs says the party will only consider fielding a presidential candidate in the 2031 general elections.

Mr Musenge says the party will continue supporting the UPND alliance and the candidature of President Hakainde Hichilema even in the 2026 general elections.

But NDC faction leader Saboi Imboela tells phoenix news that Mr Musenge is not a member of the party and has no right to make any statements on what the party should do.

