ZAMBIA international midfielder Enock Mwepu has just publicly stated his intentions to join politics after retiring from professional football.

Speaking in a podcast with RB Salzburg media on Wednesday,the midfielder revealed that he has “big plans” after football, including joining the political field.

“I have got big plans for my career. I love politics. I see a lot of how politics are done in Africa.I hear a lot of dirty things, but if I finish my football career, I have to engage myself in politics,” he said.

As expected, his statement attracted mixed reactions from Zambian fans here, with some urging him to stay away and concentrate on his football.

“Stay away my brother from Zambian politics, you can’t make it, just concentrate on your football career,” one fan wrote, advising him, instead, to consider running for the presidency of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

Mwepu, a native of Kalulushi on the Copperbelt, may be encouraged by his popularity in his hometown where he also does some charity work.

