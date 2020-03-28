LUXEMBOURG-Based striker Brian Mwila says the situation with the coronavirus disease 2019 [covid-19] in that country, which has so far recorded over 1,000 cases and eight deaths, is really scary.

The small landlocked European country has more coronavirus cases per capita than Italy and one of the highest infection rates in the world.

“The situation here is not good. It is worrisome,” Mwila said.

The country which has only a population of 600,000 people with over 1,000 cases is surrounded by Coronavirus hit nations: Germany, France and Belgium.

