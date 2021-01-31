Mwinilunga girl commits suicide after being accused of stealing mother’s 3 new knickers

A 16-YEAR-OLD Grade 10 pupil of Lunga Day Secondary School in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern Province has committed suicide after being accused of stealing three new knickers belonging to her mother.

Agness Katenga is said to have sneaked out of the house around 20:00 hours yesterday after being talked to by her mother Lucy Kayombo on suspicion that she had stolen her mother’s three underwear.

She hanged her at mango tree near her house.

According to a statement issued by the Police in Northwestern Province, Agness was angered by the accusation.

Police say they visited scene of death and suspected no foul play.

©Kalemba