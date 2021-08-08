Well! Well! Well!

Mwinilunga, the Pineapple Land has equally said FAKA PRESSURE BALLY!

Fellow voters: in a few days, you will feel the power of voting for Hakainde Hichilema as Your President. This Hakainde will work round the clock to ensure that you can afford food, stop cadres from feeling like they are your Bosses, lower the cost of living and generally run Zambia to your expectations.

Trust us, Zambia will be safe in our hands and it will be Zambia and Zambians first.

This Thursday, go out there and vote for UPND because the whole Country wants Change!

Just a reminder to those who have caused misery that, don’t dare a decided population because the consequences are too huge for the corrupt few.

Uwafitala akaimwena!

Vote for Change!

HH aka Bally
#Time4Change
#Vote4Change


