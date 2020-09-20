Mwizukanji owns the vehicles that Yo Maps has been using to fery prostitutes to and from lodges

Little did Zambians know that actually, she sponsored Yo Maps’s music and looked after him for over 4 years while he was living as a dependent.

After Yo Maps became famous, he changed. After giving Birth to their baby Bukata, Yo Maps told Mwizukanji “why didn’t you abort thit chi baby?”.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

At that same day, Yo Maps went with another girl in their matrimonial house where they spent a night together with the said girl in a different room from where Mwizukanji was sleeping with the baby.

Mwizukanji has been taking care of Yo Maps’s family.

After the baby was born, Yo Maps disappeared for over two months without calling. Mwizukanji met him with another girl at Lewanika Mall where they were kissing. She didn’t ask him about it but ignored.

He then sent her a text saying he is done with her and that he doesn’t want to see her again. He accused her of trapping him by having a child with him. He told her that other girls have been aborting for him.

Mwizukanji is currently single. She is dating no one contrary to information that Yo Maps has been feeding social media using his PR team to distort the truth so that many Zambians hate Mwizukanji. Whatever pictures tht are being shown on social media do not speak of the truth.