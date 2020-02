MY AIM WAS NOT TO SHAME ZAMBIANS,

WARNS SEER-1,

BUT TO DISARM PF OF MY POWERS,

PF ABUSED POWERS AGAINST ZAMBIANS,

PF, BECAME WICKED TO CITIZENS,

PF-PAPAS DISRESPECT OTHER PAPAS,

SO NOW I HAVE 100% DISARMED THE PF,

PF WILL NEVER WIN 2021, & ZAMBIANS WILL NOW VOTE FREELY,FAIRLY, FOR ANY CANDIDATES OF THEIR CHOICE, WITHOUT MY DO-AS-I-SAY POWERS, WHICH THEY USED TO RIG 2016 POLLS,

PF I WARN YOU, IF YOU CONTINUE BEING ARROGANT & LYING TO THE ZAMBIANS THAT YOU DO NOT KNOW ME OR DENY OUR DO-AS-I-SAY POWERS COVENANT, I MY MAY EXPIRE YOU, BE VERY CAREFUL

MY AIM IS NOT TO NAME-&-SHAME MY OTHER POWERS-USERS, LIKE POLICE, MUSICIANS, PROPHETS, PASTORS, APOSTLES, BUSINESS PEOPLE, SANGOMAS, & JOBS-BOSSES,

BUT MY AIM WAS TO DISARM PF-BOSSES, AND BECAUSE THEY RETURNED MY POWERS, PLUS PAID ME FOR FORGIVENESS & SECRECY, I DON’T NEED TO EXPOSE THEM,

BUT ON THURSDAY 6TH FEBRUARY 2020, I WILL NAME-&-SHAME THE ARROGANT PF BOSSES,

ESPECIALLY THOSE NOW CALLING ME SEER-0, THE SATANIST, THE LIER, THE FOOL, THE MAD MAN, THE 419 CONMAN, ETC,

I AM WARNING YOU, I LOVE ZAMBIANS, THAT IS WHY I AM FIGHTING FOR ZAMBIANS, I JUST HATE PF WHO ARE ABUSING ZAMBIANS, WITH BILL-10, RIGGING, TAXES, PRICES, VIOLENCE, PUBLIC-ORDER ACT, ETC

I DELAYED EXPOSING THE PF BOSSES, TO THURSDAY, BECAUSE I DO NOT WANT TO JEOPARDIZE ANY TV OR RADIO STATION, WHICH PF REGIME WANTS TO SHUT DOWN, BUT I WILL DO SO VIA MY SEER-1 FB PAGE,

ZAMBIANS BE PATIENT, ALL IS WELL, PF IS FINISHED, I HAVE DISARMED PF 100%,

PROPHET SEER-1 UPDATES.