SUBJECT: “My Best Friend Tested My Husband”

Dear Q TALK,

I have been married for 3 years. My husband cheated on me several times before we got married, but I decided to forgive my him!

We got married and I was happily married until recently, when my best friend decided to test my man.

Without telling me, she got on Facebook and made a fake profile and connected with my husband and they started having very intimate conversations. He even attempted to meet with her several times.

When I asked my best friend why she did it, she told me that she wanted to help me have proof to my nagging suspicion about his loyalty toward me and being my best friend she coouldn’t let this continue to happening to me.

I feel betrayed by both of them. I feel as though she overstepped her boundaries and inserted herself into my personal relationship. But, I’m also heartbroken because that the man I chose to forgive, has not changed his cheating ways and I wouldn’t have known this had my best friend not tested his loyalty.

I am embarrassed that my friend knows about my husband’s infidelities. She constantly asks me what I’m going to do about my husband.

I am so lost and devastated because I am four months pregnant. This is the last thing I imagined for my life.

My pain is caused by the two most important people in my life. I don’t know what my next move should be. I feel extreme pressure to make a quick decision so I don’t look weak.

I’ve never lived on my own so I wouldn’t know the first thing about taking care of myself and my child.

Please help. I’m so lost.

-KN

