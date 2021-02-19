Africa’s allegiance to former FIFA boss Sep Blatter stems in part from the continent’s rich history of engagement with FIFA.

In the age of decolonization, newly independent African states asserted their national sovereignty and global citizenship by joining transnational institutions like the United Nations, the International Olympic Committee and FIFA.

Regarded as a “friend of Africa”, Blatter backed the continent to win hosting rights for the World Cup, which subsequently saw South Africa staging the tournament in 2010 that is over 10 years ago.

He, however, feels that this saw him fall out of favour with other confederations who resisted that Africa should be handed its first-ever rights to organise the global football quadrennial tournament.