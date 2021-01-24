MY BUSINESS WILL BE AFFECTED IF HH WINS – NAWAKWI
“He is heartless and strict even on small things”, she says.
FDD President Edith Nawakwi has said her several businesses across the country will be doomed if HH wins as he is a heartless and strict economist.
Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, the Former Finance Minister said she does not trust HH and fears the businesses she runs across Zambia will be heavily affected as he is too strict even on small things. “I will make sure I decampaign HH otherwise some of us will have more to lose than to gain”, she said.
Madam kindly shed more light as to how your businesses will be affected if hh becomes president. To me i dont see sense in your article, unless there other factors to that.
Are they of sub-standard or theirs something fishy with your businesses.
If your business has no dark arrangement how will it be affected? Madam just do the right thing no-one will do anything to your business
It’s this fear of accountability that is sending the likes of Edith shivers down the spine. She is not used to accountability, even our Lord says if you can’t be accountable on small things how about big things?
Yes it’s good you know his a strict and serious person.we need if your business is genuine why worry.so to say but he is winning madam.