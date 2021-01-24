MY BUSINESS WILL BE AFFECTED IF HH WINS – NAWAKWI

“He is heartless and strict even on small things”, she says.

FDD President Edith Nawakwi has said her several businesses across the country will be doomed if HH wins as he is a heartless and strict economist.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, the Former Finance Minister said she does not trust HH and fears the businesses she runs across Zambia will be heavily affected as he is too strict even on small things. “I will make sure I decampaign HH otherwise some of us will have more to lose than to gain”, she said.