My candidate is HH – Andrew

MY candidate is HH, Andrew Banda has declared.

Featuring on Radio Maria’s issue of the week programme on Friday, Banda noted that while everything is haywire in the country, the PF are saying their candidate for 2021 is President Edgar Lungu.

Responding to a caller who accused the UPND of not going to the convention, Andrew Banda said it was only this year that people were getting interested in the UPND convention.

“The UPND is going to the convention and there is proper structure, and the office that deals with issues of convention is that of the secretary general, Stephen Katuka. I am aware as a member of the National Management Committee that everything meant for the convention is in place,” he said. “We are going to the convention, we are going to elect our leadership the way we should. I know very well why you asked this question. It’s just that there has been so much publicity over what we do. It’s only this year that everybody has gotten interested in our convention. Even the president himself will be challenged for that position but I as Andrew Banda, my candidate is HH.”

Banda said before the previous general elections his party went to the convention.

“Only the UPND will elect their leader, if they are satisfied that Hakainde Hichilema is the one who can hold the party like he has held it for 14 years,” said Banda. “Here it is, the PF they are going through the worst period which has affected our country. Everything is haywire but the PF are saying their candidate is Edgar Lungu, who am I in UPND to say ‘don’t choose Edgar Lungu?’ Equally, the same with us, we want HH.”