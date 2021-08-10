MY CANDIDATURE PETITIONED IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

My names are Enock Roosevelt Tonga, being the Presidential candidate on 3RD Liberation Movement’s ticket here in Zambia. Please, be informed that today Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 15:30 hours, I have been handed over with a petition by Mr. Wellington Lukele Kulula who is a Zambian citizen based in Lusaka.

Mr. Kulula who is aggrieved by my candidature for advancing Foreigners Expulsion Policy FEP, is therefore, asking the Constitution Court to have me disqualified from the Presidential race.

Please note that I am the 1st respondent and the Electoral Commission of Zambia being the 2nd respondent. The case is coming up tomorrow, August 11, 2021 at 14:30 hours Zambian time.

God bless Zambia, God protect our troops and all those manning our borders.

Issued by: ERT, August 10, 2021.